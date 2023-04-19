OIC Secretary-General Renews Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Sudan, Supports International Truce Efforts for Humanitarian Assistance Delivery and Evacuation of the Injured and Entrapped

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, has renewed his call for immediate ceasefire in Sudan

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19 April, 2023) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, has renewed his call for immediate ceasefire in Sudan.

This follows an earlier statement in which he called on the leadership of the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces to end fighting and embrace dialogue and negotiation.

The Secretary-General expressed his deep concern about the continued fighting and violence which have claimed many victims and left many injured, noting that the heightened fighting will have devastating impact on the civilians and the humanitarian situation in Sudan, especially the fighting is taking place in Sudanese cities.

In this connection, the Secretary-General assured of the OIC’s support for international efforts aimed at holding a truce to allow delivery of humanitarian assistance and evacuation of those injured and trapped in areas close to where clashes are taking place between the armed forces and Rapid Support Forces.

The Secretary-General also emphasized the need to the peace track and negotiation in order to overcome the dangerous crisis threatening the security, safety and unity of Sudan.