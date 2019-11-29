UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary General Sends Condolences To Albania On Earthquake Victims

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 12:34 PM

OIC Secretary General Sends Condolences to Albania on Earthquake Victims

OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed his deep sympathy and condolences to Albania for the victims of the earthquake that struck yesterday around the Albanian capital, Tirana

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th November, 2019) OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed his deep sympathy and condolences to Albania for the victims of the earthquake that struck yesterday around the Albanian capital, Tirana.
The Secretary General reiterated the OIC’s firm stand in support of the Government and people of the Republic of Albania in these circumstances and wished prompt recovery to the victims.

