OIC Secretary General sensitizes the international community of the plight of Rohingya and emphasizes OIC’s strong commitment to the principles of justice and accountability for human rights violations committed against them

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, outlined the practical positive steps taken by the OIC to sensitize the international community of the plight of the Rohingya and the OIC’s strong commitment to the principles of justice and accountability for human rights violations committed against the Rohingya, particularly within the framework of the legal case filed with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Myanmar.

At the meeting of the OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations against the Rohingya held at the level of Permanent Representatives in Riyadh on 30 September 2020, the Secretary General commended the OIC Member States that made financial contributions to support the costs of the case and thanked them for their prompt response. He further urged the other Member States to support this case for human rights, which was applauded and welcomed by the international community. During the meeting, the permanent representatives also exchanged views on the development of the case and ways to support it.

In his second meeting with Jeddah-based OIC permanent representatives held at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters on 5 October 2020, Al-Othaimeen also discussed further the latest political, humanitarian and human rights developments of the Rohingya issue and the ongoing preparations for the 47th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), which will be hosted by the Republic of Niger in the capital Niamey in November 2020, and the Science and Technology Summit to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

The OIC Secretary-General’s meeting with OIC permanent representatives also reviewed the efforts of the OIC General Secretariat and organs in addressing Covid-19 pandemic and the extension of the messages of Sawt al-Hikma (Voice of Wisdom Center) in the Arabic, English and French languages, by voicing a discourse countering extremism, fanaticism and terrorism and combating Islamophobia.

On another front, the Secretary-General announced during the meeting the completion of the electronic platform project developed to extend scholarships to students from OIC Member States in disciplines that meet the demands of the labor market.