UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Secretary General Strongly Condemned The Attack On The Political Headquartersof Vice Presidential Candidate In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:11 PM

OIC Secretary General Strongly Condemned the Attack on the Political Headquartersof Vice Presidential Candidate in Afghanistan

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen,strongly condemned the attack carried out last Sunday, 28 July 2019, on the political headquarters of Mr. Amrullah Saleh, one of two vice-presidential candidates of the September 2019 Presidential Elections in Afghanistan

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen,strongly condemned the attack carried out last Sunday, 28 July 2019, on the political headquarters of Mr.

Amrullah Saleh, one of two vice-presidential candidates of the September 2019 Presidential Elections in Afghanistan. The attack claimed 20 lives and left behind scores of wounded innocent people.

Dr Al-Othaimeen conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the Government and people of Afghanistan and wished speedy recovery for the wounded.

The Secretary General reiterated the principled position of the OIC against all forms of terrorism.

As the campaign for presidential elections in Afghanistan has just started, the Secretary General expressed his hope that the elections will take place in a peaceful atmosphere. He reiterated the OIC’s full support to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan July September Sunday 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

OICCI Launches First Ever Manual on “Evolution o ..

2 minutes ago

First Mphil batch of University of Okara receives ..

2 minutes ago

Locals offer to finance restoration of schools in ..

2 minutes ago

TEPCO to scrap all 4 reactors at Fukushims Daini p ..

2 minutes ago

'LetsHome' generating income for locals in norther ..

2 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 4 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.