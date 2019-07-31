OIC Secretary General Strongly Condemned the Attack on the Political Headquartersof Vice Presidential Candidate in Afghanistan

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen,strongly condemned the attack carried out last Sunday, 28 July 2019, on the political headquarters of Mr. Amrullah Saleh, one of two vice-presidential candidates of the September 2019 Presidential Elections in Afghanistan

Dr Al-Othaimeen conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the Government and people of Afghanistan and wished speedy recovery for the wounded.

The Secretary General reiterated the principled position of the OIC against all forms of terrorism.

As the campaign for presidential elections in Afghanistan has just started, the Secretary General expressed his hope that the elections will take place in a peaceful atmosphere. He reiterated the OIC’s full support to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.