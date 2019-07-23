OIC Secretary General strongly condemns Mogadishu terrorist attack

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the car bomb terrorist attack on July 22, near a checkpoint in Somalia capital Mogadishu, on the road leading to Mogadishu international airport. A number of innocent people were killed and several injured

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the car bomb terrorist attack on July 22, near a checkpoint in Somalia capital Mogadishu, on the road leading to Mogadishu international airport.

A number of innocent people were killed and several injured. Secretary General Dr Yousef AlOthaimeenextended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and to the government and people of Somalia,and his wishes for prompt recovery to the wounded. The OIC, he reaffirmed, is unwavering in its support to the Somalian government against all forms of terrorism.