UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Secretary General Strongly Condemns Mogadishu Terrorist Attack

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:57 PM

OIC Secretary General strongly condemns Mogadishu terrorist attack

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the car bomb terrorist attack on July 22, near a checkpoint in Somalia capital Mogadishu, on the road leading to Mogadishu international airport. A number of innocent people were killed and several injured

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the car bomb terrorist attack on July 22, near a checkpoint in Somalia capital Mogadishu, on the road leading to Mogadishu international airport.

A number of innocent people were killed and several injured. Secretary General Dr Yousef AlOthaimeenextended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and to the government and people of Somalia,and his wishes for prompt recovery to the wounded. The OIC, he reaffirmed, is unwavering in its support to the Somalian government against all forms of terrorism.

Related Topics

Somalia Injured Attack Terrorist Road Car Mogadishu July All Government Airport

Recent Stories

TPL Maps and HERE Technologies partner to build ex ..

3 minutes ago

Vivo Y90 offers an Immersive Display & Bigger Batt ..

19 minutes ago

Wasim Akram shares ordeal at Manchester Airport

25 minutes ago

Mureed Abbas Murder: Another video message release ..

29 minutes ago

Travel blogger Dear Alyne is coming to Pakistan!

33 minutes ago

International seminar on Innovative Technologies i ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.