UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Secretary General Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Mogadishu Mayor’s Office

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:44 PM

OIC Secretary General strongly condemns terrorist attack on Mogadishu mayor’s office

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist attack on the mayor’s office in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, on July 24

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist attack on the mayor’s office in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, on July 24.

A number of innocent people were killed and several injured.

SecretaryGeneral Dr Yousef AlOthaimeenextended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and to the government and people of Somalia,and his wishes for prompt recovery to the wounded. The OIC, he reaffirmed, is unwavering in its support to the Somalian government against all forms of terrorism.

Related Topics

Somalia Injured Attack Terrorist Mogadishu July All Government

Recent Stories

Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF)Signs Agreement to Su ..

2 minutes ago

Taking care of orphans collective duty of state, a ..

13 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

20 minutes ago

The World’s Biggest 24-Hour Book Sale – The Bi ..

31 minutes ago

One in Two* People Choose HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 in ..

36 minutes ago

Etihad to deploy extra flights for Hajj season

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.