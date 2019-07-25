OIC Secretary General strongly condemns terrorist attack on Mogadishu mayor’s office

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist attack on the mayor’s office in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, on July 24

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist attack on the mayor’s office in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, on July 24.

A number of innocent people were killed and several injured.

SecretaryGeneral Dr Yousef AlOthaimeenextended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and to the government and people of Somalia,and his wishes for prompt recovery to the wounded. The OIC, he reaffirmed, is unwavering in its support to the Somalian government against all forms of terrorism.