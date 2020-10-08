UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary General Thanks The ISF For Its Support In Financing The Rohingya Case At The ICJ

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 01:59 PM

OIC Secretary General Thanks the ISF for its Support in Financing the Rohingya Case at the ICJ

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th October, 2020) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, urged Member States to support the fund set up by the OIC General Secretariat in favor of supporting the court case of accountability for the human rights violations against the Rohingya minority, which was filed with the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The Secretary-General made the remark on Wednesday, October 7, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, during the ceremony marking the financial grant extended by the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), which was deposited in the OIC account in response to the Secretary General’s appeal made during the consultative meeting of the Ad hoc Ministerial Committee on the court case.


Dr.

Al-Othaimeen expressed his thanks to the President of the ISF Permanent Council , Ambassador Nasser bin Abdullah Al Zuaabi, and the ISF Executive Director, Mr. Ibrahim Al-Khuzim, for the prompt response.

He also thanked the host country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Chair of the Islamic Summit, for the limitless support and facilities it provides for the work of the OIC and its Organs in advocating the causes of the Islamic world.

The Secretary General also thanked the Republic of Bangladesh for its support and care for the Rohingya refugees on its territory. He also hailed the Member States’ continuous support for this cause.

