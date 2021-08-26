UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary General To Take Part In Regional Conference In Support Of Iraq

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 12:28 PM

OIC Secretary General to take Part in Regional Conference in Support of Iraq

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, is heading to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, on 26 August 2021

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, is heading to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, on 26 August 2021, to take part in the regional conference in support of Iraq to be held on 28 August 2021.

Related Topics

Iraq Baghdad August OIC

Recent Stories

Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul air ..

Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

4 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi arrives in Turkmenistan

FM Qureshi arrives in Turkmenistan

23 minutes ago
 Huawei and RUDA join Hands to Develop Safe/Smart C ..

Huawei and RUDA join Hands to Develop Safe/Smart City in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.65 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.65 million

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.