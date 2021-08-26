OIC Secretary General to take Part in Regional Conference in Support of Iraq

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, is heading to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, on 26 August 2021

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, is heading to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, on 26 August 2021, to take part in the regional conference in support of Iraq to be held on 28 August 2021.