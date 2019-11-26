UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary General Urges Member States To Take Necessary Steps To Eliminate All Forms Of Violence Against Women

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 12:51 PM

OIC Secretary General Urges Member States to Take Necessary Steps to Eliminate all Forms of Violence Against Women

OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, urged all Member States to press on with all necessary steps and measures to counter and eliminate all forms of violence against women, and more particularly certain practices that are in conflict with the principles and values of the Islamic faith, which are based on love and compassion

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019) OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, urged all Member States to press on with all necessary steps and measures to counter and eliminate all forms of violence against women, and more particularly certain practices that are in conflict with the principles and values of the Islamic faith, which are based on love and compassion. He also urged the OIC organs and institutions as well as theologians, civil society institutions and the press community to put in greater efforts in awareness-raising and lending support to those operating in this field in the Member States, and to multiply initiatives for the exchange of expertise among the various parties concerned so as to create an environment that is appropriate for the preservation and protection of women’s rights.

This call was launched on the occasion of the international community’s commemoration of the 25th November, the World Day for combating all forms of violence against women, which offers an annual opportunity to assess the steps and measures adopted to put an end to the violence exercised against women, in all its forms and manifestations, and to provide the necessary protection and support to women, particularly those living in occupied territories or conflict zones.

The Secretary General noted that this year’s commemoration of the international day for combating all forms of violence against women comes at a time where the OIC is getting ready to convene the first session of the ministerial conference on social development in Member States, due to be held on 7-9 December 2019 in Turkey, and which will address issues relevant to marriage, the family and other related topics. The OIC expects a quorum to be reached, on the occasion, for the ratification of the Statute of the Women’s Development Organization, which will be seated in Cairo.

It may be noted that the OIC General Secretariat has already held the first meeting of the open-ended provisional working group to elaborate the said Organization’s rules and regulations, on 16 June 2019 in Cairo, and is now readying for the second meeting of the same working group due in January 2020 at the General Secretariat’s headquarters in Jeddah.

