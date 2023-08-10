Open Menu

OIC Secretary-General Visits The Kingdom Of Thailand

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 12:57 PM

The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, arrived in Bangkok, Kingdom of Thaïland, for an official visit, on 09-11 August 2023

On this occasion, he was received at the beginning of his visit on Wednesday 09 August 2023, by H.E.

Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy-Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, for a working meeting attended by the delegations of the two parties.
During the meeting, H.E.

the OIC Secretary-General expressed his appreciation to the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand, an OIC Observer Member, for its longstanding support to the OIC, for the protection of Muslims' rights in Thailand as well as for its fruitful cooperation with many OIC Member States mainly in Africa.


He also conveyed the wish for the OIC to develop cooperation in strategic sectors including transfer of know-how, Agriculture, capacity building, and other domains.
H.E.

the Deputy-Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand commended the OIC and reviewed the efforts made by his country to promote peaceful coexistence and the rights of Muslims. He also recalled the contribution of Thailand, as an active Observer State, in promoting development cooperation with OIC Member States.
Thailand and the OIC reaffirmed their commitment to take further actions to better address common challenges and build wider and deeper partnerships.

