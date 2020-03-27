UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary General Welcomes G20 Leaders’ Commitment To Overcome COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 06:29 PM

SecretaryGeneralof the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, has welcomed the Statement released on Thursday, 26 March 2020, at the conclusion of the Extraordinary G-20 Leaders’ Summit,which was convened under the chairmanship of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, committing to forge a coordinated and sustained global response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020) SecretaryGeneralof the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, has welcomed the Statement released on Thursday, 26 March 2020, at the conclusion of the Extraordinary G-20 Leaders’ Summit,which was convened under the chairmanship of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, committing to forge a coordinated and sustained global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr.Yousef A.Al-Othaimeen also appreciated the G20 Leaders' commitment to take all necessary measures to contain the COVID-19 and protect people, as well as to use all available policy tools to minimize the economic and social cost of thepandemic and to restore global growth, maintain market stability, and strengthen economic resilience.


He noted that the alarming social and economic effect of the COVID-19 clearly emphasizes the urgency fora coordinated global response to fight the pandemic, adopting measures to safeguard the global economy, minimizing trade disruption and enhancing cooperation among nations.

In this context, OIC Secretary General said that the outcome of the Extraordinary G-20 Leaders’ Summit provides a good basis for the coordinated global fight against the pandemic, from which no country is immune.
Al-Othaimeen reiterated OIC’sresolve to support the implementation of the commitments made by the G20 Leaders towards addressing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as promoting the wellbeing of people, especially vulnerable groups.

