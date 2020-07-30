OIC Secretary General Welcomes Mechanism for Accelerated Implementation of the Yemeni Government – Southern Transitional Council Riyadh Agreement

Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, has welcomed the announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, proposing a mechanism to accelerate implementation of the Riyadh Agreement signed by the Yemeni Government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) on 5 November 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020) Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, has welcomed the announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, proposing a mechanism to accelerate implementation of the Riyadh Agreement signed by the Yemeni Government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) on 5 November 2019.

The mechanism, which took effect on 22 June 2020, covers maintenance of ceasefire and de-escalation between the legitimate government and the Southern Transitional Council.

The Secretary General reiterated that the unveiling of the mechanism to fast-track implementation of the Riyadh Agreement reflects the success of the ongoing political efforts deployed by the Kingdom since the signing of the deal to find a consensual solution acceptable to all parties.

It also symbolises the wise and balanced approach adopted by the Kingdom in dealing with both parties, ensuring that everyone remained on the negotiating table opting for a political solution rather than a military one.

Al-Othaimeen applauded Saudi Arabia’s political efforts towards all parties to the agreement, including the speaker of the parliament, the presidency and advisers of the Yemeni president in Riyadh, and the effective participation of the United Arab Emirates.

He praised the efforts of the Yemeni President H.E.

Abdarabbuh Mansour Hadi who has put in everything for the sake of a united Yemen liberated from the grip of the renegade Houthi militias.

He extolled the contributions of the Yemeni government and Southern Transitional Council delegations that led to this positive outcome.

Al-Othaimeen welcomed the Southern Transitional Council’s announcement to abandon self-rule and implement the Riyadh Agreement, including the appointment of a governor and security director for Aden, mandating the prime minister to form a government within 30 days, withdrawal of military forces from Aden and separation of both parties’ forces at Abyen and their retreat to their previous positions, the announcement of a decision forming a cabinet with equal representation of the north and the south, including ministers nominated by the Southern Transitional Council, the government’s commencement of its work from Aden, and continued implementation of the Riyadh Agreement in its entirety.

The Secretary General commended the coalition for its continued support for the efforts of the United Nations aimed at finding a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, in accordance with the three terms of reference and as agreed by the Yemeni people.

He added that the cohesion of the Yemeni internal forces in the coalition would put pressure on the Houthi militias to accept ceasefire and return to the negotiation table.