OIC Secretary General welcomes preliminary results of Afghan Presidential elections and appeals to all Afghans to exercise calm

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 06:48 PM
The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen welcomes the announcement of the preliminary results of the Presidential elections held in Afghanistan on 28 September 2019
While the final results would be announced later after completion of the procedures according to Afghan electoral laws, the Secretary General commends the Afghan people's bravery and perseverance in choosing their leaders through democratic process.
While the final results would be announced later after completion of the procedures according to Afghan electoral laws, the Secretary General commends the Afghan people’s bravery and perseverance in choosing their leaders through democratic process.
The Secretary General renews the commitment of the OIC to help the people of Afghanistan achieve durable peace, stability and development.