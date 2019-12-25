UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Secretary General Welcomes Preliminary Results Of Afghan Presidential Elections And Appeals To All Afghans To Exercise Calm

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 06:48 PM

OIC Secretary General welcomes preliminary results of Afghan Presidential elections and appeals to all Afghans to exercise calm

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen welcomes the announcement of the preliminary results of the Presidential elections held in Afghanistan on 28 September 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th December, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen welcomes the announcement of the preliminary results of the Presidential elections held in Afghanistan on 28 September 2019.

While the final results would be announced later after completion of the procedures according to Afghan electoral laws, the Secretary General commends the Afghan people’s bravery and perseverance in choosing their leaders through democratic process.

The Secretary General renews the commitment of the OIC to help the people of Afghanistan achieve durable peace, stability and development.

Related Topics

Afghanistan September 2019

Recent Stories

The Secretary General condemns the attack on Afgha ..

3 minutes ago

Homage paid to Quaid-i-Azam: Mian Aslam Iqbal

3 minutes ago

Deadlock between BCB and PCB continues

26 minutes ago

Uplift of roads, tourism, industrial zones part of ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Needs to Increase Domestic Suppo ..

3 minutes ago

Twenty-Seven Peace Activists Abducted by Taliban i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.