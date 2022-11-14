OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Amb. Tarig Ali Bakheet during his ongoing visit to Afghanistan held meetings on Saturday 11 November 2022 with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Amir Khan Muttaqi and the Acting Minister of Justice Mr. Abdul Hakim Sharei separately in their respective offices

Discussion focused on the political, legal, humanitarian and economic issues that constitute a priority for the OIC in the framework of following up on the implementation of the resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers on the situation in Afghanistan.