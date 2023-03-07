UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy To Afghanistan Meets With The Deputy Prime Minister Of The De Facto Authority In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 12:53 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023) During his current visit to the Afghan capital, Kabul the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakhit, on Monday, March 5, 2023 met Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the de facto authority in Afghanistan.


The meeting discussed the follow up on the implementation of the final communique of the OIC extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee on humanitarian developments and situation in Afghanistan, which was held last January at the headquarters of the organisation in Jeddah.

