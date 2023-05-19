UrduPoint.com

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Media Cooperation Between Member States And International Partners

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 11:46 AM

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Media Cooperation between Member States and International Partners

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the international media conference, Russia and the Islamic World

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19 May, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the international media conference, Russia and the Islamic World: Media Cooperation for Sustainable Development and Economic Prosperity, held today, 18/5/2023 in Kazan, on the sidelines of the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia - the Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2023".

During his virtual participation in the conference, the Director of the OIC Information Department, Mr. Wajdi Ali Sindi, addressed the conference and emphasized that the OIC media work aimed to contribute to activate cooperation among Member States with professional content covering a wide segment of the peoples of the Islamic world in particular and the entire world in general.

Mr. Sindi added that the OIC Information Department sought to contribute to link OIC with its international partners highlighting common denominators with other active organizations and countries, to create conditions conducive to more cooperation, in service of the goals of global development.

He also thanked Tat Media, the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation “UNA”, and the “Russia - Islamic World” Strategic Vision Group, for organizing the conference. The event included a working session entitled: “Media as a driving force for sustainable development and economic partnership among states”, and a session entitled: “ Russia- and the Islamic World, Information Partnership Perspective : From History to Practical Steps in the Present and the Future.”

Related Topics

World Russia Kazan Media Event From OIC

Recent Stories

Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

33 minutes ago
 PM to visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar today

PM to visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar today

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s ..

UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s invitation for COP28 to Prime ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to Prime Minister of Poland

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.