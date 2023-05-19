OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Media Cooperation between Member States and International Partners

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the international media conference, Russia and the Islamic World

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19 May, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the international media conference, Russia and the Islamic World: Media Cooperation for Sustainable Development and Economic Prosperity, held today, 18/5/2023 in Kazan, on the sidelines of the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia - the Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2023".

During his virtual participation in the conference, the Director of the OIC Information Department, Mr. Wajdi Ali Sindi, addressed the conference and emphasized that the OIC media work aimed to contribute to activate cooperation among Member States with professional content covering a wide segment of the peoples of the Islamic world in particular and the entire world in general.

Mr. Sindi added that the OIC Information Department sought to contribute to link OIC with its international partners highlighting common denominators with other active organizations and countries, to create conditions conducive to more cooperation, in service of the goals of global development.

He also thanked Tat Media, the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation “UNA”, and the “Russia - Islamic World” Strategic Vision Group, for organizing the conference. The event included a working session entitled: “Media as a driving force for sustainable development and economic partnership among states”, and a session entitled: “ Russia- and the Islamic World, Information Partnership Perspective : From History to Practical Steps in the Present and the Future.”