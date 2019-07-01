OIC Seeks Formation of Special Envoys Network for Conflict Resolution

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, announced in a statement delivered at the meeting of the OIC Contact Group of the Friends of Mediation held in Jeddah on 27 June 2019, that the OIC pays tribute to the Member States that have embraced the Contact Group’s membership, thus marking their interest and keenness to bolster the Organization’s capabilities in the area of mediation

Jeddah(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, announced in a statement delivered at the meeting of the OIC Contact Group of the Friends of Mediation held in Jeddah on 27 June 2019, that the OIC pays tribute to the Member States that have embraced the Contact Group’s membership, thus marking their interest and keenness to bolster the Organization’s capabilities in the area of mediation.

Al Othaimeen went on to assert in his statement, which was delivered on his behalf by the Adviser to the Secretary General on Political Affairs, Yousef Al-Dhobei, “We had already reached agreement at this Contact Group’s second meeting held in November 2018 at the General Secretariat’s headquarters, on the Group’s principles and objectives”.

He further expressed his confidence that the current deliberations would be a contributor to the early implementation of the operative paragraphs of the resolution issued by the Council of Foreign Ministers, which was held in Abu Dhabi last March, on “Enhancing the OIC” capabilities in the areas of mediation and which requested the General Secretariat to prepare a Code of Conduct for the mediators and to evolve an OIC network of mediators and special envoys and experts nominated by the Member States.

The Secretary General also indicated that this course would help “set up a collective strategy to take on the challenges of mediation at the national, regional and international levels. The Secretary General underscored that consolidating peace, stability, harmony, security and development at the international level represents a dominant feature in the charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which plays a major role in facilitating the achievement of peaceful and equitable solutions for all conflicts.