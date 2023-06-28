Open Menu

OIC SG Congratulates Muslim World On Eid Al-Adha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Secretary General (SG) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha congratulated the Muslim world, including the heads of OIC member states, on the blessed Eid Al-Adha 1444 AH

The OIC SG expressed happiness for the Eid celebrations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, currently chairing the Islamic Summit, and conveyed warm congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saudand Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Taha offered a prayer to Allah Almighty, expressing hope that this occasion will mark the start of a harmonious Muslim world united in goodness and blessings. He also prayed that peace, stability and prosperity prevail in all Muslim states.

