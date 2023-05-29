UrduPoint.com

OIC SG Congratulates Turkish President On His Re-election For A New Presidential Term

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 07:07 PM

OIC SG congratulates Turkish President on his re-election for a new Presidential term

The Secretary General (SG) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkiye, on his re-election for a new presidential term

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ):The Secretary General (SG) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkiye, on his re-election for a new presidential term.

OIC Secretary General wished Turkish President success in his new term in leading his country to further progress and prosperity, noting that his re-election reflects the high confidence he enjoys among the Turkish people.

OIC Secretary General also congratulated the Turkish people on the success of the elections that concluded on Monday.

Related Topics

Progress Tayyip Erdogan OIC

Recent Stories

Rupee touches historic low of Rs285.42 against US ..

Rupee touches historic low of Rs285.42 against US dollar

7 minutes ago
 FPCCI calls for granting formal industrial status ..

FPCCI calls for granting formal industrial status to furniture sector

12 minutes ago
 SBP Governor for standardizing 'Islamic financial ..

SBP Governor for standardizing 'Islamic financial contracts'

12 minutes ago
 Babar Azam joined by his mother to perform Hajj

Babar Azam joined by his mother to perform Hajj

49 minutes ago
 Asian, European markets diverge after US debt deal ..

Asian, European markets diverge after US debt deal

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket: Dynamites thrashes B ..

Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket: Dynamites thrashes Blasters by 78 runs

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.