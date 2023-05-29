OIC SG congratulates Turkish President on his re-election for a new Presidential term

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ):The Secretary General (SG) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkiye, on his re-election for a new presidential term.

OIC Secretary General wished Turkish President success in his new term in leading his country to further progress and prosperity, noting that his re-election reflects the high confidence he enjoys among the Turkish people.

OIC Secretary General also congratulated the Turkish people on the success of the elections that concluded on Monday.