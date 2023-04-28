OIC SG discusses developments in Sudan with UN SG

Secretary General (SG) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, made a telephone call on Friday with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, during which the two sides discussed the latest developments in the Republic of Sudan

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Secretary General (SG) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, made a telephone call on Friday with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, during which the two sides discussed the latest developments in the Republic of Sudan.

The two sides stressed the importance of coordination between the two organizations as part of regional and international efforts to resolve the crisis.

They also stressed the importance of reaching a ceasefire and restoring peace and stability through dialogue and negotiation.