OIC SG meets FM of Bangladesh

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ):The Secretary-General (SG) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on an official visit to Bangladesh, has held a meeting with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister (FM) Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen in Dhaka.

The two officials expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the OIC and Bangladesh, and explored ways and means to further enhance it.

They also discussed important issues on the OIC agenda, and stressed the need for increased cooperation and solidarity to address them.