OIC Signs Agreement For Its Mission’s Seat In Mogadishu

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:17 PM

OIC Signs Agreement for its Mission’s Seat in Mogadishu

Mogadishu (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Bin Ahmed Al Othaimeen, has sent a written message to HE President Mohammad Abdullah of the Republic of Somalia, which was delivered by HE Ambassador Tarek Bakhit, Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, during his meeting with HE Mr. Mahdi Gulaid, Deputy Chairman of the Somali Ministerial Council.

The OIC’s message laid emphasis on its commitment to implement the resolutions on Somalia as issued by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers and the Islamic Summit conference held in Makkah, and asserted the OIC’s determination to back up the efforts of the Somali Government to achieve political stability and lasting peace and economic development in Somalia. It is worth noting that the OIC delegation met with H.E. the Foreign Minister, Mr. Ahmed Issa Awadh, and reviewed with him bilateral relations and ways to advance them in all fields of cooperation. On another front, the delegation discussed with the Somali minister of education the potential for cooperation, and the need to benefit from the higher education grants offered by Member States through the OIC, in addition to the support extended by Islamic financial institutions and the Member States in favor of educational infrastructure in Somalia.

Similarly, the delegation discussed with the minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, the humanitarian and developmental projects being implemented by the OIC through its office in Mogadishu hand in hand with other partners, particularly the King Salman Centre for Humanitarian Relief, the Islamic Solidarity Fund, and the various Somali humanitarian organizations. At the end of the visit, the two parties signed the OIC Mission’s headquarter agreement, in implementation of the relevant resolutions issued by the OIC Foreign Ministersand Islamic Summit Conferences. The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. the Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Ahmed Issa Awadh, and a number of officials from the Somali Foreign Ministry and Presidency.

