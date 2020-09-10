OIC Signs MoU with Al-Imam Mohamed Bin Saud University to Promote Cooperation on Scholarships, Counter-Extremism and Combating Islamophobia

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, and H.E. the President of Al-Imam Mohammad Bin Saud Islamic University, Dr. Ahmad Bin Salem Al-Amiri, signed today 10 September 2020, in Riyadh, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation and share experiences between the two parties in areas of common interest

The MoU provides for coordination on the scholarships offered by the University to students from OIC Member States, in order to build students capacities and disseminate the true and moderate message of Islam built on solidarity, tolerance and openness and shunning extremism, radicalism, violence and terrorism.



Pursuant to the MoU, the University shall cooperate with Voice of Wisdom Center (Sawt al-Hikma) of the General Secretariat as one of the OIC’s channels, to combat deviant thought, extremism and Islamophobia, with a view to refute terrorism effectively through thought and with facts and figures.



The two parties also endeavor to implement joint projects in the field of Islamic and economic studies and research, in addition to other technical and academic aspects.