OIC Slams US' Middle East Peace Plan, Expresses Support for Palestine

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the US' plan for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and expressed support for the Palestinian Authority, Saudi media reported on Monday, citing the OIC's statement.

Earlier in the day, the OIC held an emergency ministerial-level meeting in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah to discuss the peace plan.�

"The US peace plan undermines the rules of international law and contradicts the terms of the peace process," the OIC said in a final statement.

According to the statement, OIC Secretary General Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen confirmed during the meeting that he supported the formation of a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.