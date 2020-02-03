OIC Slams US' Middle East Peace Plan, Expresses Support For Palestine
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:57 PM
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the US' plan for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and expressed support for the Palestinian Authority, Saudi media reported on Monday, citing the OIC's statement
Earlier in the day, the OIC held an emergency ministerial-level meeting in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah to discuss the peace plan.�
"The US peace plan undermines the rules of international law and contradicts the terms of the peace process," the OIC said in a final statement.
According to the statement, OIC Secretary General Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen confirmed during the meeting that he supported the formation of a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.