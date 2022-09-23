UrduPoint.com

OIC Special Envoy For Afganistan Meets With The US Special Representative For Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 03:54 PM

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US Special Representative for Afghanistan

The OIC Special Envoy for Afghanistan H. E. Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet met with Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri today on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022) The OIC Special Envoy for Afghanistan H. E. Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet met with Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri today on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York.

Both sides discussed recent developments in Afghanistan and possible ways and means to address the humanitarian and economic challenges in the country.

Related Topics

Assembly Afghanistan United Nations New York Women OIC

Recent Stories

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

4 hours ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.