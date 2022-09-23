OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US Special Representative for Afghanistan

The OIC Special Envoy for Afghanistan H. E. Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet met with Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri today on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022) The OIC Special Envoy for Afghanistan H. E. Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet met with Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri today on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York.

Both sides discussed recent developments in Afghanistan and possible ways and means to address the humanitarian and economic challenges in the country.