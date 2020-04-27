UrduPoint.com
OIC Stresses That The Situation In Aden Must Be Restored To Normality

Mon 27th April 2020

OIC Stresses that the Situation in Aden Must be Restored to Normality

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its support for the statement of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen issued yesterday, which stressed the need to reinstate the previous situation in Yemen, following the Southern Transitional Council's declaration of the state of emergency and developments that ensued in the temporary capital, Aden, and some southern governorates in the Republic of Yemen

The statement also asserted the need to revoke any step that violates the Riyadh Agreement.
Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the OIC SecretaryGeneral, stressed the importance of implementing the Riyadh Agreement welcomed internationally and supported by the United Nations because this would unite the ranks of Yemenis, reinstate the state institutions, and address the threat of terrorism.


Al-Othaimeen also stressed the need to refrain from any action that would escalate the situation and undermine the efforts made to resolve the Yemeni crisis peacefully, calling on the Yemeni parties concerned to work together to implement the Riyadh Agreement and give priority to the interests of the Yemeni people.
The SecretaryGeneral renewed the OIC’s standing with the Yemeni people in these critical circumstances in which they face various challenges and its support for the unity, stability, territorial integrity of Yemen, and the Yemeni legitimacy.

