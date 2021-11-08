OIC Strongly Condemns Assassination Attempt on Iraq’s Prime Minister

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) follows with great concern the developments in the Republic of Iraq and condemns, in the strongest terms, the despicable assassination attempt targeting the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) follows with great concern the developments in the Republic of Iraq and condemns, in the strongest terms, the despicable assassination attempt targeting the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen, stressed that this attack is a terrorist act targeting the unity, security and stability of Iraq.

The Secretary-General stressed the need to preserve the security, safety, stability and territorial integrity of the Republic of Iraq, calling on all political stakeholders in Iraq to de-escalate the situation and adopt dialogue to overcome the difficulties their country is going through.