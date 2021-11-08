UrduPoint.com

OIC Strongly Condemns Assassination Attempt On Iraq’s Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 45 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 10:58 AM

OIC Strongly Condemns Assassination Attempt on Iraq’s Prime Minister

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) follows with great concern the developments in the Republic of Iraq and condemns, in the strongest terms, the despicable assassination attempt targeting the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) follows with great concern the developments in the Republic of Iraq and condemns, in the strongest terms, the despicable assassination attempt targeting the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen, stressed that this attack is a terrorist act targeting the unity, security and stability of Iraq.

The Secretary-General stressed the need to preserve the security, safety, stability and territorial integrity of the Republic of Iraq, calling on all political stakeholders in Iraq to de-escalate the situation and adopt dialogue to overcome the difficulties their country is going through.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Iraq All Unity Foods Limited OIC

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary Association (International) j ..

9 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police employees to be provided medical ..

Islamabad Police employees to be provided medical facilities at concessional rat ..

12 minutes ago
 Senate, National Assembly set to meet today

Senate, National Assembly set to meet today

26 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Expresses Condolences to Sie ..

OIC Secretary General Expresses Condolences to Sierra Leone over Fuel Tanker Exp ..

46 minutes ago
 Japan’s Ozu and Englishwoman Molly Clark win Bes ..

Japan’s Ozu and Englishwoman Molly Clark win Best Player awards at Beach Socce ..

46 minutes ago
 Mandate Signing between U Microfinance Bank and JS ..

Mandate Signing between U Microfinance Bank and JS Bank for ADT-1 Capital TFC

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.