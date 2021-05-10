UrduPoint.com
OIC Strongly Condemns Bombings At Girls School In Kabul, Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 10:59 AM

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist bombings at Syed Shohadah Girls’ School in Kabul, Afghanistan, on 26 Ramadan 1442H, which killed and wounded dozens, mostly schoolgirls

OIC Secretary-General Dr Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen expressed heartfelt condolences to and sympathy with family members of the victims and the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The Secretary General reaffirmed the principled and firm position of the OIC against all forms and manifestations of terrorism, no matter its motives and causes. He expressed the OIC’s absolute support for and solidarity with Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism.

