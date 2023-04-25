UrduPoint.com

OIC Strongly Condemns Continued Israeli Aggression Against Al-Aqsa Mosque

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 06:51 PM

OIC strongly condemns continued Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the continued Israeli assaults against Muslim and Christian holy sites in the occupied Al-Quds

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ):The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the continued Israeli assaults against Muslim and Christian holy sites in the occupied Al-Quds.

The latest was the raiding and desecration by the Israeli occupation police of the Bab Rahmah worship space, an integral part of the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and their hoisting of the Israeli occupation flag on the roof and walls of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.

This is a flagrant violation of international law, the Geneva Conventions and international legitimacy resolutions and a provocation of the feelings of the Muslim Ummah.

The OIC holds the Israeli authority fully responsible for the fallouts of these continued daily assaults against the sanctity of the holy sites. At the same time, the OIC called on the international community to assume its responsibility towards putting an end to this repeated Israeli aggression which could inflame religious conflict, extremism and instability in the region.

Related Topics

Police Geneva Same Mosque Muslim Christian OIC

Recent Stories

234 vehicles challaned, 35 impounded over violatio ..

234 vehicles challaned, 35 impounded over violations

4 minutes ago
 Iran Launches Exports to Saudi Arabia After Renewa ..

Iran Launches Exports to Saudi Arabia After Renewal of Diplomatic Ties - Iranian ..

4 minutes ago
 Finland Hosting 11-Nation Arctic Military Talks - ..

Finland Hosting 11-Nation Arctic Military Talks - Military

11 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi meets old age home residents

Mohsin Naqvi meets old age home residents

11 minutes ago
 Rs 15/kg subsidy on chicken meat during Ramazan

Rs 15/kg subsidy on chicken meat during Ramazan

11 minutes ago
 42000 vehicles entered Galiyat during Eid vacation ..

42000 vehicles entered Galiyat during Eid vacations

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.