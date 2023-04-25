OIC strongly condemns continued Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the continued Israeli assaults against Muslim and Christian holy sites in the occupied Al-Quds

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ):The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the continued Israeli assaults against Muslim and Christian holy sites in the occupied Al-Quds.

The latest was the raiding and desecration by the Israeli occupation police of the Bab Rahmah worship space, an integral part of the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and their hoisting of the Israeli occupation flag on the roof and walls of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.

This is a flagrant violation of international law, the Geneva Conventions and international legitimacy resolutions and a provocation of the feelings of the Muslim Ummah.

The OIC holds the Israeli authority fully responsible for the fallouts of these continued daily assaults against the sanctity of the holy sites. At the same time, the OIC called on the international community to assume its responsibility towards putting an end to this repeated Israeli aggression which could inflame religious conflict, extremism and instability in the region.