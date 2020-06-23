OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Launch of Drones towards Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the launching by the Houthi terrorist militia of a number of drones (explosives-laden drones) targeting civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd June, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the launching by the Houthi terrorist militia of a number of drones (explosives-laden drones) targeting civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Holding the Houthi terrorist militia and those who fund and arm them fully responsible for these terrorist acts, the OIC Secretary General, Dr.

Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, reiterated the OIC support to the efforts of the forces of Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen,stressing that the OIC fully stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to counter this grave terror.