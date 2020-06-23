UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Launch Of Drones Towards Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:57 PM

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Launch of Drones towards Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the launching by the Houthi terrorist militia of a number of drones (explosives-laden drones) targeting civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd June, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the launching by the Houthi terrorist militia of a number of drones (explosives-laden drones) targeting civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.


Holding the Houthi terrorist militia and those who fund and arm them fully responsible for these terrorist acts, the OIC Secretary General, Dr.

Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, reiterated the OIC support to the efforts of the forces of Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen,stressing that the OIC fully stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to counter this grave terror.

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen Saudi Arabia All Allied Rental Modarba OIC

Recent Stories

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industr ..

13 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi targeting of Saudi Arabia with ..

28 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches Khalifa International ..

28 minutes ago

Xposure’s 5th edition will be held in February 2 ..

28 minutes ago

Ajman Chamber fuses digital services with Ajman Pa ..

37 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed on road in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.