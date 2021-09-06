OIC Strongly Condemns Houthis Ballistic Missile and Continued Drone Attacks Targeting Saudi Arabia

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed his strong condemnation of the ballistic attacks towards the Eastern Province and the cities of Najran and Jazan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that were thwarted by forces of the coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen, and resulted in the injury of two children and property damage

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th September, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed his strong condemnation of the ballistic attacks towards the Eastern Province and the cities of Najran and Jazan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that were thwarted by forces of the coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen, and resulted in the injury of two children and property damage.

OIC Secretary-General also condemned the continued escalation of the terrorist Houthi militia by targeting civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with (explosive-laden) drones, praising the capabilities and efficiency of the Saudi air defences, which managed to intercept and destroy three explosive-laden drones before reaching their targets.

Al-Othaimeen affirmed the support of the OIC for all measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect its land, security, and stability.

Secretary-General stressed that the OIC condemns the terrorist practices committed by the Houthi militia and those who stand behind them and provide them with money and weapons, considering that these acts are "war crimes".