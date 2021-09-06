UrduPoint.com

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthis Ballistic Missile And Continued Drone Attacks Targeting Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:48 AM

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthis Ballistic Missile and Continued Drone Attacks Targeting Saudi Arabia

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed his strong condemnation of the ballistic attacks towards the Eastern Province and the cities of Najran and Jazan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that were thwarted by forces of the coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen, and resulted in the injury of two children and property damage

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th September, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed his strong condemnation of the ballistic attacks towards the Eastern Province and the cities of Najran and Jazan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that were thwarted by forces of the coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen, and resulted in the injury of two children and property damage.

OIC Secretary-General also condemned the continued escalation of the terrorist Houthi militia by targeting civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with (explosive-laden) drones, praising the capabilities and efficiency of the Saudi air defences, which managed to intercept and destroy three explosive-laden drones before reaching their targets.

Al-Othaimeen affirmed the support of the OIC for all measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect its land, security, and stability.

Secretary-General stressed that the OIC condemns the terrorist practices committed by the Houthi militia and those who stand behind them and provide them with money and weapons, considering that these acts are "war crimes".

Related Topics

Terrorist Condemnation Yemen Saudi Najran Saudi Arabia Money All OIC

Recent Stories

Asif and Khushdil return for ICC Men’s T20 World ..

Asif and Khushdil return for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

33 seconds ago
 MBR Creative Sports Award congratulates UAE team f ..

MBR Creative Sports Award congratulates UAE team for success at Tokyo Paralympic ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan observes Defence and Martyrs' Day today

Pakistan observes Defence and Martyrs' Day today

18 minutes ago
 United States condemns Houthi latest missile attac ..

United States condemns Houthi latest missile attack against Saudi Arabia

34 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.62 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.62 million

1 hour ago
 UAE newspaper commends new Green Visa initiative

UAE newspaper commends new Green Visa initiative

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.