Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th June, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the launching of a missile by the Houthi militias on the Abha International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, injuring tens of innocent civilians, including women and children.

Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary-General, stressed that this hostile and criminal approach of the Houthi militias and the continuation of firing missiles on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is aimed at destabilizing the security and stability of Saudi Arabia and the region in implementation of conspiracies against Saudi Arabia and its citizens and residents.

Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all steps and measures it takes to maintain its security and stability and to counter the forces of darkness and terrorism. He pointed out that those who planned and supported this terror attackare carrying out a desperate plan that poses threat to not only Saudi Arabia but also the entire region.