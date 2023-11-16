Open Menu

OIC Strongly Condemns Incursion Into Gaza City Al-Shifa Hospital And Continued Israeli Aggression Against The Palestinian People

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2023 | 05:49 PM

OIC Strongly Condemns Incursion into Gaza City Al-Shifa Hospital and Continued Israeli Aggression against the Palestinian People

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the incursion into the Al-Shifa medical complex by the Israeli occupation forces and their continued siege of hospitals in Gaza City, cutting off electricity, fuel, and food and targeting medical crew, displaced persons, the sick and injured and premature babies in incubators while the complex is littered with tens of corpses of martyrs

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the incursion into the Al-Shifa medical complex by the Israeli occupation forces and their continued siege of hospitals in Gaza City, cutting off electricity, fuel, and food and targeting medical crew, displaced persons, the sick and injured and premature babies in incubators while the complex is littered with tens of corpses of martyrs. Residential homes, critical infrastructure, and essential facilities continue to be mercilessly bombed.

This collective punishment and genocide perpetrated against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip constitutes a war crime under international humanitarian law.

The OIC renews its call on all international actors to assume their responsibility toward an immediate and complete halt to the Israeli aggression and to ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors for the safe and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Related Topics

Injured Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Gaza All OIC

Recent Stories

Unleash the Beats: realme Teases its C Series with ..

Unleash the Beats: realme Teases its C Series with a 'Champion is Back' Rap Anth ..

7 minutes ago
 Israel takes Gaza port, battles Hamas fighters

Israel takes Gaza port, battles Hamas fighters

2 minutes ago
 DC's directed to ensure relief to masses in Hydera ..

DC's directed to ensure relief to masses in Hyderabad Division

2 minutes ago
 UNHCR-PPAF collaborate to empower Afghan refugee f ..

UNHCR-PPAF collaborate to empower Afghan refugee families with sustainable livel ..

2 minutes ago
 US Ambassador meets Commissioner, praises Multani ..

US Ambassador meets Commissioner, praises Multani culture

2 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Champio ..

All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Championship from Nov 17

29 minutes ago
Spectre of war paralyses Lebanon's hospitality sec ..

Spectre of war paralyses Lebanon's hospitality sector

37 minutes ago
 Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab- ..

Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

1 hour ago
 Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A35 ..

Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A350-900s

35 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 77 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 77 paisa against Dollar

35 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World