OIC Strongly Condemns Incursion into Gaza City Al-Shifa Hospital and Continued Israeli Aggression against the Palestinian People

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the incursion into the Al-Shifa medical complex by the Israeli occupation forces and their continued siege of hospitals in Gaza City, cutting off electricity, fuel, and food and targeting medical crew, displaced persons, the sick and injured and premature babies in incubators while the complex is littered with tens of corpses of martyrs. Residential homes, critical infrastructure, and essential facilities continue to be mercilessly bombed.

This collective punishment and genocide perpetrated against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip constitutes a war crime under international humanitarian law.

The OIC renews its call on all international actors to assume their responsibility toward an immediate and complete halt to the Israeli aggression and to ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors for the safe and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.