OIC Strongly Condemns Israeli Aggression on Gaza Strip

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th November, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a strong condemnation of the military aggression carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip, which it considers as a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and international agreements.

The OIC held Israel, the occupation force, fully accountable for the fallouts of this serious escalation and called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility as to the necessary provision of international protection to the Palestinian people and as to the need to compel Israel to put an end to its continued violations and aggressions against the Palestinian people, and to abide by its commitments under international law.