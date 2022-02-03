UrduPoint.com

OIC Strongly Condemns Launch Of Ballistic Missile By Houthi Militia Towards UAE

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 11:36 AM

OIC Strongly Condemns Launch of Ballistic Missile by Houthi Militia towards UAE

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned, in the strongest terms, the launch of a ballistic missile by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned, in the strongest terms, the launch of a ballistic missile by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The General Secretariat denounced the Houthi militia's persistence in its terrorist acts and crimes that are in violation of international laws and norms.

The OIC Secretary-General, His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his strong condemnation of this heinous act, and asserted that the OIC supports and stands with the United Arab Emirates in the measures it takes to protect its lands and security.

