The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly rejected and condemned the racist and reckless remarks made by the Israeli Minister of Finance, Smotrich, who denied the existence of the Palestinian people, their history and their legitimate rights

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Mar, 2023)



It considered such remarks as part of the false Israeli narrative and the colonial Zionist ideology on which Israel, the occupying power, was built and continues to practice ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, colonial settlement, killing and persecution against the Palestinian people, confiscation of their land and property, and denial of their legitimate national rights.

The OIC also condemned the decision of the Israeli occupation authorities to close down the Palestinian official media services office in the occupied city of Al-Quds, as part of Israeli violations of press and media freedom, and Israeli policy aimed at denying the truth, gagging people's mouths, covering up its violations and daily crimes, and preventing their exposure to the world public opinion.



The OIC renewed its unwavering support for the struggle of the Palestinian people and their just cause, affirming the credibility and legitimacy of the Palestinian narrative based on historical, legal, political, cultural and religious foundations and facts that extend back thousands of years.



Meanwhile, the OIC called on the international community to reject and condemn these dangerous racist allegations, which will undermine security and stability and fuels violence, tension and hatred.