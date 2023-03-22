UrduPoint.com

OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Racist Comments Denying The Existence Of The Palestinian People And The Decision To Close The Palestinian Media Office In Al-Quds

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 01:06 PM

OIC Strongly condemns Smotrich's Racist Comments Denying the Existence of the Palestinian People and the Decision to Close the Palestinian Media Office in Al-Quds

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly rejected and condemned the racist and reckless remarks made by the Israeli Minister of Finance, Smotrich, who denied the existence of the Palestinian people, their history and their legitimate rights

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Mar, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly rejected and condemned the racist and reckless remarks made by the Israeli Minister of Finance, Smotrich, who denied the existence of the Palestinian people, their history and their legitimate rights.


It considered such remarks as part of the false Israeli narrative and the colonial Zionist ideology on which Israel, the occupying power, was built and continues to practice ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, colonial settlement, killing and persecution against the Palestinian people, confiscation of their land and property, and denial of their legitimate national rights.
The OIC also condemned the decision of the Israeli occupation authorities to close down the Palestinian official media services office in the occupied city of Al-Quds, as part of Israeli violations of press and media freedom, and Israeli policy aimed at denying the truth, gagging people's mouths, covering up its violations and daily crimes, and preventing their exposure to the world public opinion.


The OIC renewed its unwavering support for the struggle of the Palestinian people and their just cause, affirming the credibility and legitimacy of the Palestinian narrative based on historical, legal, political, cultural and religious foundations and facts that extend back thousands of years.


Meanwhile, the OIC called on the international community to reject and condemn these dangerous racist allegations, which will undermine security and stability and fuels violence, tension and hatred.

Related Topics

World Israel Media OIC

Recent Stories

U.S. Mobilizes Diaspora and Private Sector Resourc ..

U.S. Mobilizes Diaspora and Private Sector Resources for Flood-Affected Communit ..

2 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the New Special Envoy o ..

Secretary-General Receives the New Special Envoy of Switzerland to the OIC

2 minutes ago
 Govt unveils PM's Youth Development Package

Govt unveils PM's Youth Development Package

10 minutes ago
 realme makes a ground breaking entry with its eye- ..

Realme makes a ground breaking entry with its eye-catching design at an attracti ..

21 minutes ago
 ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

53 minutes ago
 PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate histori ..

PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate historic projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.