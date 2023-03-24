The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed its strong condemnation and rejection of the Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich's use of an alleged geographical map of Israel which includes the borders of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the occupied Palestinian territory

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023)



The OIC affirmed its absolute support for Jordan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, while reiterating its permanent position alongside the Palestinian people and their just struggle to restore all their legitimate rights, including their right to independence and self-determination and the embodiment of the sovereignty of their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Al Qods as its capital.

It also called on the international community to reject and condemn these dangerous Israeli racist allegations that threaten security and stability and lead to escalation.