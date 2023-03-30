UrduPoint.com

OIC Strongly Condemns Storming Of The Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque By Extremist Settlers Protected By The Israeli Occupation Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the extremist settlers’ storming of the courtyards of the blessed
Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, and the continuation of their daily attacks on Palestinian citizens.

The OIC General Secretariat further considers this dangerous escalation an assault on the sanctity of the holy sites and freedom of worship, and a flagrant violation of international law, the Geneva Conventions and relevant United Nations resolutions.


While reaffirming that the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Holy Mosque in its entirety, is a pure place of worship for Muslims, the OIC called on the active parties of the international community to assume their responsibilities towards pressuring Israel, the occupying power, to stop these repeated attacks and violations, respect the sanctity of the holy sites, and preserve the legal and historical status of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

