OIC Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack On A Sikh Place Of Worship In Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:13 PM

OIC Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack on a Sikh Place of Worship in Kabul

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the suicide attack on a Sikh Gurudwara Sahib (place of assembly and worship) in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which killed many civilians and wounded others.

OIC SecretaryGeneral Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen expressed his sincere condolences with the families of the victims and deepest solace and solidaritywith the government and people of Afghanistan, wishing the speedy recovery to the injured.

Al-Othaimeenalso asserted the OIC’s support to the Afghan government and its efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, stressing the OIC’s principled position, which strongly condemns terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations.

