OIC Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack On Army Camp In Eastern Afghanistan

Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:30 AM

OIC strongly condemns suicide attack on army camp in eastern Afghanistan

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the suicide car bomb attack on a military camp in Ghazni, eastern Afghanistan, which killed a score of soldiers and injured several others

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the suicide car bomb attack on a military camp in Ghazni, eastern Afghanistan, which killed a score of soldiers and injured several others.


The OIC offered profound condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, the government and the entire people of Afghanistan, wishing prompt recovery to the wounded.
The Organization repeated its call for immediate cessation of violence in this critical moment for the peace process in Afghanistan, reaffirming its solidarity with the countryin its battle against violence, extremism and terrorism.

