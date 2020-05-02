UrduPoint.com
OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Bir Al-Abd, Sinai

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:22 AM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) roundlycondemned the terroristattack that targetedan armored vehicle affiliated with the Egyptian army south of Bir al-Abd city in the northern Sinai region, which killed and wounded a number of Egyptian soldiers

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd May, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) roundlycondemned the terroristattack that targetedan armored vehicle affiliated with the Egyptian army south of Bir al-Abd city in the northern Sinai region, which killed and wounded a number of Egyptian soldiers.


The OIC Secretary General, Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, stated that the Organization supports and stands by the Arab Republic of Egypt in all its counterterrorism measures.
Healso extended his deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims, the government and people of Egypt, expressing his wishesfor a prompt recovery to the wounded.

