OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Kabul

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the attack perpetrated in Kabul on 6 March 2020, which claimed the lives of a number of innocent people, including women and children.

The General Secretariat expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims, its sincere wishes of prompt recovery to the wounded, and its full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, its government and its people, along with its firm support for Afghanistan in its war against terrorism.

The General Secretariat further reiterated the OIC’s unwavering stand against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

