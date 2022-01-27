UrduPoint.com

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Karma, Iraq

Published January 27, 2022

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with serious concern the developments in the Republic of Iraq and condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Karma in the Al-Anbar province of Iraq

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th January, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with serious concern the developments in the Republic of Iraq and condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Karma in the Al-Anbar province of Iraq.

OIC Secretary-General Mr Hissein Brahim Taha described the attack as a terrorist act targeting the unity, security and stability of Iraq.

He also underscored the need to safeguard the security, safety, stability and territorial integrity of Iraq, and called on all political key actors in Iraq to opt for pacification and dialogue to overcome the difficulties Iraq is going through.

