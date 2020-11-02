OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Nice

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) vehemently condemned the terrorist attack near Notre-Dame church in Nice, France, which resulted in the killing and injury of several people

The General Secretariat offered condolences to the families of the victims, the government and people of France, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

OIC reiterated its firm position rejecting the phenomenon of radicalism, extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, whatever the causes and motivation, calling, at the same time, to avoid practices that lead to hatred and violence.