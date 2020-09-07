UrduPoint.com
OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Sousse Governorate In Tunisia

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 12:01 PM

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Sousse Governorate in Tunisia

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) vehemently condemned the terrorist attack that targeted two security personnel in Sousse Governorate, east of the Republic of Tunisia, resulting in the death of one policeman and the injury of another

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 07th September, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) vehemently condemned the terrorist attack that targeted two security personnel in Sousse Governorate, east of the Republic of Tunisia, resulting in the death of one policeman and the injury of another.


The OIC expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.
The OIC affirmed its solidarity with the Tunisian government in the measures it takes to maintain its security and stability.

