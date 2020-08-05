OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack on a Camp for Displaced People in Northern Cameroon

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted innocent citizens at an IDPs camp in Nguetchewe village in Northern Cameroon, which claimed the lives of a number of people and injured many others

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted innocent citizens at an IDPs camp in Nguetchewe village in Northern Cameroon, which claimed the lives of a number of people and injured many others.



The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Othaimeen, extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the Government of Cameroon, wishing the wounded speedy recovery.

The OIC reaffirms its support for the Government and people of Cameroon in their efforts to combat terrorism.