UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Church In Burkina Faso

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:25 PM

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack on Church in Burkina Faso

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a church during a weekly service in the village of Pansi, north of Burkina Faso, killing and wounding dozens of worshippers. The armed attackers also kidnapped others

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a church during a weekly service in the village of Pansi, north of Burkina Faso, killing and wounding dozens of worshippers. The armed attackers also kidnapped others.

The OIC General Secretariat deeply regrets this heinous attack and extends its condolences to the Government and people of Burkina Faso, wishing speedy recovery for the injured.

The OIC General Secretariat stresses its steadfast stance, which condemns all types of violence, extremism and terrorism regardless of the motives and causes.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Burkina Faso Church All Government

Recent Stories

CEO Australian Centre for International Agricultur ..

2 minutes ago

PM decides to appoint Khaid Javed as new AGP

4 minutes ago

Treatment of Afghan Children with Congenital Heart ..

6 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen receives Credentials of Special Envoy ..

6 minutes ago

International Workshop On Leadership And Security ..

11 minutes ago

1 in 4 (26%) Pakistanis believe that in the curren ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.