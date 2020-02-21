OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack on Church in Burkina Faso

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a church during a weekly service in the village of Pansi, north of Burkina Faso, killing and wounding dozens of worshippers. The armed attackers also kidnapped others

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a church during a weekly service in the village of Pansi, north of Burkina Faso, killing and wounding dozens of worshippers. The armed attackers also kidnapped others.

The OIC General Secretariat deeply regrets this heinous attack and extends its condolences to the Government and people of Burkina Faso, wishing speedy recovery for the injured.

The OIC General Secretariat stresses its steadfast stance, which condemns all types of violence, extremism and terrorism regardless of the motives and causes.