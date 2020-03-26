OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Chad and Nigeria

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the two terrorist attacks that struck both Boma, a peninsula of Lake Chad, leaving 92 soldiers dead

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the two terrorist attacks that struck both Boma, a peninsula of Lake Chad, leaving 92 soldiers dead.

The OIC also condemned the terrorist attack on a number of army vehicles in northeastern Nigeria, killing dozens of soldiers and wounding many others.



OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen extended his deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, to the governments and peoples of Chad and Nigeria, and wished the wounded a prompt recovery.

He also expressed the OIC’s solidarity with the governments of Chad and Nigeria and its support for theircounterterrorism efforts in the Lake Chad Basin region.

Dr Al-Othaimeenreaffirmed the Organization’s unequivocal rejection and condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations.