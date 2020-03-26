UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Chad And Nigeria

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:19 PM

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Chad and Nigeria

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the two terrorist attacks that struck both Boma, a peninsula of Lake Chad, leaving 92 soldiers dead

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the two terrorist attacks that struck both Boma, a peninsula of Lake Chad, leaving 92 soldiers dead.

The OIC also condemned the terrorist attack on a number of army vehicles in northeastern Nigeria, killing dozens of soldiers and wounding many others.


OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen extended his deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, to the governments and peoples of Chad and Nigeria, and wished the wounded a prompt recovery.
He also expressed the OIC’s solidarity with the governments of Chad and Nigeria and its support for theircounterterrorism efforts in the Lake Chad Basin region.
Dr Al-Othaimeenreaffirmed the Organization’s unequivocal rejection and condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Army Condemnation Vehicles Boma Chad Nigeria All OIC

Recent Stories

PM’s economic revival package lauded: Mian Zahid ..

49 seconds ago

PCB to make contribution in fight against COVID-19

10 minutes ago

Tecno Partners Tiktok For #CAMONSHOW Challenge

16 minutes ago

Solid Waste Association offers all out support to ..

22 minutes ago

PTA Conducts Quality of Service Surveys

27 minutes ago

Realme C3 Benchmark Performance & Light on Pocket

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.