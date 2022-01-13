OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Bombing in Mogadishu

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist bombing that took place in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killing and wounding many innocent people.

OIC Secretary General, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his strong condemnation of this heinous act. He offered his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Somalia, and wished the injured a quick recovery.

The Secretary General reiterated the OIC’s condemnation of all forms and manifestations of terrorism, and its support for the Somali Government’s efforts to counter terrorism.