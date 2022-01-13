UrduPoint.com

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Bombing In Mogadishu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 11:26 AM

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Bombing in Mogadishu

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist bombing that took place in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killing and wounding many innocent people.

OIC Secretary General, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his strong condemnation of this heinous act. He offered his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Somalia, and wished the injured a quick recovery.

The Secretary General reiterated the OIC’s condemnation of all forms and manifestations of terrorism, and its support for the Somali Government’s efforts to counter terrorism.

Related Topics

Somalia Injured Terrorist Condemnation Mogadishu All Government OIC

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Reviews OIC’s Achievements at ..

Secretary-General Reviews OIC’s Achievements at Islamic Commission for Economi ..

3 minutes ago
 UVAS signs MoU with UE for academic and research c ..

UVAS signs MoU with UE for academic and research cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes sy ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes symposium on E-Commerce

11 hours ago
 Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic E ..

Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine for Gaganyaan Spacecraft

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.