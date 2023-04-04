Close
OIC Strongly Condemns The Continued Crimes Of The Israeli Occupation Against The Palestinian People

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 11:09 AM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the continuation of the Israeli aggression against the city of Nablus, which resulted in the death of two Palestinian citizens, and held Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for the repercussions of the continuation of these crimes and repeated attacks on the Palestinian people

The OIC also called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities in putting an end to these ongoing Israeli crimes and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people

